New Sanford Center general manager recommendation to be discussed by Bemidji City Council

Mar. 4—BEMIDJI — The

Bemidji City Council

will consider hiring recommendations from ASM Global for the new general manager of the Sanford Center during its meeting tonight, among other business.

The meeting will include potential final readings for two ordinances related to the city code, part of an update following the code reentering the city's authority following

the dissolution of the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board at the end of 2023.

Councilors will consider awarding a bid for the 2024 Street Renewal Project, which will include two portions of Third Street SE, from Central Avenue SE to Scott Avenue SE and Grant Avenue SE to Lake Avenue SE. The bid city staff recommends approving is for $961,583.56.

The city council will also discuss a professional services agreement for a project remodeling Bemidji's public work facilities. Three areas could be targeted during the remodel, including the bathrooms and locker rooms, the staff parking area and the break room.

The final item of new business will be to consider the recommendation from ASM Global for a new general manager at the Sanford Center.

The previous manager was removed from their position following 2023's financial reports where the center was projected to lose an estimated

$723,000 instead of the accounted-for loss of $190,000.

The city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, March 4, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website,

www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.