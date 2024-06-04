Sandy Hook families ask Houston bankruptcy court to liquidate Alex Jones’ company Infowars

Relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting are asking a Houston bankruptcy court to liquidate the media company of Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who was ordered to pay $1.5 billion in 2022 for repeatedly claiming that the 2012 massacre was staged.

Filed Sunday in the federal Southern District Bankruptcy Court in Houston, the families' emergency motion requests that the judge order Free Speech Systems to turn its assets into cash so that Jones can begin to pay back families he tormented for years as the host of Infowars, a subsidiary of FSS.

Victims' relatives have yet to receive a dime from the ordered payout while Jones, who is based in Austin, pursues a reorganization of the company.

"FSS has now lingered in bankruptcy for almost two years," the motion reads. "At this time, FSS hasno prospect of a confirmable plan of reorganization, and has failed to demonstrate any hope of beginning to satisfy the Connecticut Families’ claims."

In "emergency broadcasts" of Infowars over the weekend, Jones expressed fears that the show and the company will be shut down, claiming a supposed plot by the federal government and crying seemingly forced tears at times. On Monday, he urged fans to tune in to "what could potentially be the last Alex Jones broadcast from Infowars," after saying on Saturday that the "feds" were plotting to shut down his show that night.

In separate trials in Austin and Waterbury, Conn., in 2022, judges awarded a total of $1.5 billion in damages to families of the 20 children and six educators who died in the Newport, Conn., mass shooting for harassment and threats they endured at the hands of Jones' followers. In September, the Associated Press reported that Jones was continuing to spend lavishly — blowing through $93,000 in June 2023 — while airing complaints about his financial issues.

Lawyers for the families, Jones and Free Speech Systems have struggled for months to resolve the bankruptcy cases.

The motion comes after statements Jones made on his show stating his belief that the court would dismiss the case and that he would be able to regain control of the company, which is currently run by court-approved Chief Restructuring Officer Patrick Magill.

In a hearing Monday, lawyers for Free Speech Systems said Jones' comments have led to safety concerns for the company's staff, Bloomberg Law reported.

In Sunday's motion, lawyers for Sandy Hook families noted Free Speech Systems' assets have significantly decreased and that it has accrued nearly $2.3 million in fees since a judge awarded the $1.5 billion judgment. Jones is currently in the midst of litigation in a personal bankrupty case as well.

Judge Christopher Lopez said he would consider lawyers' request for liquidation at a hearing June 14, according to Bloomberg Law.

Lawyers for Free Speech Systems and the Sandy Hook families did not immediately respond to American-Statesman requests for comment Monday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Sandy Hook families ask Houston court to liquidate Alex Jones' company