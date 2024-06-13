Sandwiches sold in convenience stores recalled for possible listeria contamination

Individually wrapped sandwiches from Classic Delight were potentially contaminated with listeria, prompting the Ohio-based company to issue a voluntary recall.

The affected sandwiches were produced between May 11, 2023, and June 6, 2024, the company announced through a U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) news release.

Classic Delight and the FDA are working together to conduct the recall, which was initiated after environmental samples tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, according to the release.

"The production of these products has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem," Classic Delight said.

As of Monday, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of the recalled sandwiches, according to the company.

What is listeria monocytogenes?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA said.

When exposed to listeria, healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the federal agency. Pregnant women infected by listeria can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths, the FDA added.

Listeria is often found in refrigerated and ready-to-eat foods, including meat, poultry, seafood and dairy unpasteurized milk and milk products or foods with unpasteurized milk, according to the FDA.

What is Classic Delight?

Classic Delight is a St. Mary, Ohio-based manufacturer that sells a wide range of products, including deli sandwiches, meal kits and pizza. The products are typically found in school cafeterias and convenience stores.

"Since its founding over three decades ago, Classic Delight has been a trusted provider of ready-to-eat sandwiches," according to the company's website. "From humble beginnings, we went from producing just a few sandwiches to a product line with over 60+ items in the first 25 years of operation."

What Classic Delight sandwiches were recalled?

Several Classic Delight sandwiches, shipped to distributors in Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, should be tossed out, according to the release. People can also return the items to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The Classic Delight sandwiches affected by the recall include:

Classic Delight Twin Chili Cheese Dog

Classic Delight Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub

Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Sub

Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Round

Classic Delight Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders

Classic Delight Breaded Chicken Waffle

Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin

Wakefield Pretzel Bacon Angus Cheeseburger

Wakefield Southern Chicken Biscuit

Wakefield Spicy Hawaiian Sliders

Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit

Wakefield Sausage Egg Pancake

Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger

Wakefield Ham Cheddar Pretzel Croissant

Wakefield Chorizo Egg Ciabatta

Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Muffin

Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Croissant

Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit

Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin

Wakefield Bacon Cheeseburger

Wakefield Blazin Chicken

Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger

Wakefield Chicken and Cheese

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Classic Delight sandwiches recalled for possible listeria contamination