Sandusky County United Way ready to distribute drive funds

FREMONT - The United Way of Sandusky County Board of Trustees completed the grant application review process in June and selected the programs and services to receive funds raised during the 2023 campaign drive.

Because of the support of the community, the trustees are able to provide $299,462 in community impact grants to 16 agencies for the 25 programs in Sandusky County. United Way also is disbursing $61,518 to programs and agencies that were received as designated gifts for a total giving of $360,980, according to a press release.

Additional campaign dollars are used to support special grant funding projects throughout the year and operations and programs run by United Way, including the Cancer Care Fund, First Call for Help Center, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and an annual School Supply Project.

Fremont Schools receives $12,367 for ACE Program

Jill Simpson, left, president and CEO, United Way of Sandusky County, presents a check to Margaret Weisz, executive director of Liberty Center of Sandusky County.

Funding and programs are:

American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio Chapter - Sandusky County - Disaster Services, $11,290; American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio Chapter - Sandusky County - Service to Armed Forces; $3,665; Camp Fire Sandusky County - Programs, $11,168 and Summer Camps, $11,098;

CASA of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties, $13,510; Fremont City Schools - ACE Mentoring Program, $12,367; Girl Scouts of North East Ohio - Girl Scout Leadership Experience, $10,305.

Senior Meals on Wheels receives, $18,266

Great Lakes Community Action Partnership - Sandusky County Financial Opportunity Center, $13,083, ; Great Lakes Community Action Partnership - Senior Meals-on-Wheels, $18,266; and Great Lakes Community Action Partnership - Transportation, $13,266;

Liberty Center of Sandusky County - Domestic Violence Advocate Program, $14,110, Liberty Center Shelter, $45,212; Lutheran Church in America Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern OH - Counseling, $12,204; Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center, Inc - Fuel for Kids, $ 782.70 and TNT Mentoring, $7,600.

Sandusky County Family and Children First Council - Parent and Kinship Caregiver Support, $7,200, and wraparound, $16,756.

United Way of Sandusky County has named grant recipients for the 2023 campaign. Participating are Robin Richter, left, Senior Services and Rural Transit director, Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP); Ragan Claypool, Adult and Youth Development director, GLCAP; Jill Simpson, president and CEO, United Way; and Ruthann House, President/CEO GLCAP.

Sandusky County 4-H - Community Clubs Program, $11,367, and Junior Camp Program, $2,452; Sandusky County Habitat for Humanity - Ramp Program, $ 5,938; Sandusky County Public Health - Welcome Home Visit/Cribs for Kids Program, $13,568.

Sandusky County Share and Care Center - Family Financial Assistance Program, $19,025; YMCA of Sandusky County - Child Development Program, $12,463, Membership Aid Scholarhip, $9,000, and Middle School Youth Obesity Initiative, $3,745.

According to the CEO and President Jill Simpson, the programs touch thousands of lives and create lasting change in the county. They focus on making sure residents’ basic needs such as food and shelter are met, children are succeeding in school and work toward improving the health and safety of children and adults.

For more information, visit www.uwsandco.org or call 419-334-8938.

The News-Messenger/News Herald

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Over $360,000 United Way funds to benefit Sandusky County programs