Sandusky County property transfers recorded March 11-15
The Sandusky County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between March 11 and March 15.
Bellevue
140 Crystal Court, Brent W. Carver, to Firelands Federal Credit Union, $52,000.
Fremont
503 Berry Court, Daymond E. and Paulette G. McMillian, to US Bank National Association, $100,221.
119 Taft Ave. S., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. to Jayla Atkins, $85,000.
2126 Pinehurse Trail, Brad M. Hazen, to Justin M. and Heidi M. Ohms, $34,500.
319 Wayne St. N., Nicholas W. Parish, to Anglea M. McKinstry, $125,000.
910 Chestnut St., James D. and Carole E. Biehler, to Pamela K. Schlipf, $150,000.
Ballville Township
31 Shaker Court, Christine B. Kelly, Julie Leiby and John Barrington, to Christine L. Singleton, $150,000.
1291 CR 39, Paul A. Munoz, to Firelands Federal Credit Union, $40,1000.
Green Creek
3068 A. State St. E (3 acres), Helen M. Bartson, trustee, to Ellajames Enterprises LLC, $65,300.
Madison Township
5635 CR 55, Allen Helle, to James B. and Bonnie Blevens, $40,830.
This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Sandusky County OH property transfers recorded March 11-15, 2024