Sandusky County property transfers recorded March 11-15

The News-Messenger/News Herald
·1 min read

The Sandusky County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between March 11 and March 15.

Bellevue

140 Crystal Court, Brent W. Carver, to Firelands Federal Credit Union, $52,000.

Fremont

503 Berry Court, Daymond E. and Paulette G. McMillian, to US Bank National Association, $100,221.

119 Taft Ave. S., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. to Jayla Atkins, $85,000.

2126 Pinehurse Trail, Brad M. Hazen, to Justin M. and Heidi M. Ohms, $34,500.

319 Wayne St. N., Nicholas W. Parish, to Anglea M. McKinstry, $125,000.

910 Chestnut St., James D. and Carole E. Biehler, to Pamela K. Schlipf, $150,000.

Ballville Township

31 Shaker Court, Christine B. Kelly, Julie Leiby and John Barrington, to Christine L. Singleton, $150,000.

1291 CR 39, Paul A. Munoz, to Firelands Federal Credit Union, $40,1000.

Green Creek

3068 A. State St. E (3 acres), Helen M. Bartson, trustee, to Ellajames Enterprises LLC, $65,300.

Madison Township

5635 CR 55, Allen Helle, to James B. and Bonnie Blevens, $40,830.

