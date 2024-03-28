Sandusky County inmate rehabilitation program recognizes eight more graduates

FREMONT ― The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office honored eight county jail inmates during the I.G.N.I.T.E. inmate rehabilitation program graduation ceremony March 20.

The Individual Growth, Naturally and Intentionally Through Education program is dedicated to "Eliminating generational incarceration through education by restoring value, hope, and purpose to our incarcerated population."

“This isn’t a dog-and-pony show, it’s about accomplishment,” Sheriff Chris Hilton said about the inmates’ journeys toward rehabilitation.

Hilton talked about how his law enforcement attitude has changed through the years, with the goal of no longer seeing many repeat offenders. He’s now focused on the results of education and accountability.

Several graduates spoke, as did special guest Michael Hill, who credited the program with turning his life around. He hoped to provide additional inspiration to the graduates as they get ready to return to life after incarceration.

“This program gave me the tools to change my life,” Hill said. “This program provided me an opportunity, and I took advantage of that opportunity.”

Diplomas are handed out to inmates by Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton at the Sandusky County I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation March 20.

Hill talked about the positive changes in his life, including a fulfilling new job and added responsibility as he has advanced in that job.

“There’s one person you have total control over, yourself,” Hilton said, closing the ceremony. “Michael, I’m proud of you and everybody in this room.”

Sandusky County I.G.N.I.T.E. graduate Michael Hill returned to speak at the I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation ceremony March 20, with Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton listening nearby.

I.G.N.I.T.E. Coordinator Caren Nemitz said highlighting the program's successes is essential in fostering public understanding and support for initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism and promoting rehabilitation in the community.

She and the inmates thanked the 15 guests and their friends and family for their support.

Sandusky County Sheriff's Office I.G.N.I.T.E. Program Coordinator Caren Nemitz gets ready to hand a diploma to Krista Strub, as Sheriff Chris Hilton shakes Strub's hand. Strub was one of the speakers at the graduation ceremony on March 20, 2024.

Nemitz noted that, in the three years the program has been active at the Sandusky County Jail, there has been more than 500 teaching hour and 2,500 participation hours.

