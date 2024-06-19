Sandra Grant, founder of League of Women Voters Howard County Area, dead at 82

When Sandra “Sandy” Grant moved back to Kokomo after teaching for 30 years in Florida and being involved in the League of Women Voters in the Sunshine State, she quickly noticed one thing: Howard County had no local chapter of the nonpartisan political group.

So, in 2011, she changed that, and the League of Women Voters Howard County Area was established.

For the 13 years after, one could find Grant at various public events, such as the Downtown Kokomo Farmers Market, one of the many Kokomo festivals and more, sitting at a table, smiling and registering people to vote.

Grant would serve as president of the local League for more than a decade.

“She would go anywhere anybody asked her, whether it be IUK, Carver Center or Foster Park,” Christine Paszkiet, current president of the League of Women Voters Howard County Area, said. “She would get so thrilled when a young person, who was 18 or would turn 18 before the next election, would come up and register. Her frustration always was that you don’t know if they’re voting. You only know that they’re registered, but at least you got them this far.”

Grant died Sunday after a brief illness. She was 82.

Her death was shocking news to many of her friends, who told the Tribune they remember her as a dedicated, caring and full of life person who wanted to see her community improve and would do anything to make it happen.

In the weeks before her death, Grant was busy working with the Tribune, the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce and the League putting together a local candidate’s forum for this year’s General Election.

“There’s just this enormous hole she left,” Paszkiet said.

In addition to the local chapter, Grant was active in the state chapter of the League of Women Voters, serving for a time on the state board of directors and as the state chapter’s parliamentarian.

“When we had conventions, she made sure we followed Robert’s Rules of Order and that everything progressed smoothly,” Linda Hansen, the president of the League of Women Voters of Indiana, said. “If there was a question, she was called on. She was the expert.

“It’s a huge loss. She was always positive, a good influence on everyone around her.”

Grant was born on Dec. 5, 1941, in Rankin, Illinois. Her family moved to Kokomo shortly thereafter.

From an early age, she fell in love with swimming. Grant was a 1969 graduate of Kokomo High School and attended Indiana University of Kokomo.

After college, she moved to Chicago and eventually Florida, where she was a teacher at Seffner Elementary School in the Tampa area for three decades.

When she returned to Kokomo, she was active in local government — attending most city and county meetings — multiple civic organizations and her church, most recently Kokomo’s Christ Lutheran Church.

She took the job and the idea of civic engagement seriously. When she wasn’t registering people to vote, she was attending local government meetings, volunteering at the Howard County Historical Society, attending community events, swimming at the Kokomo YMCA and spending time with her family or dog Bo and cat Sylvia. She had served for several years on the Tribune’s editorial board as its community representative.

Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road. It will be followed by a memorial service at the church.