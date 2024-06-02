Sandia rescue mission attempts to save climber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A rescue operation was orchestrated to rescue two climbers who experienced an accident in the Sandia Mountains.

One climber was able to make it up to the Crest Trail and walked out. The other is being evacuated using a rope system.

Around 60 rescuers are working to help get that woman to safety.

The rescue operation started around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, and crews are expecting to bring the woman to safety sometime Sunday morning.

