Sanders: Trump has 'done more for bipartisanship in the last 8 days than Obama did in 8 years

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Wednesday that President Trump has “done more for bipartisanship in the last eight days than Obama did in eight years.”

She made the comment during a press briefing after a reporter asked if the president would be negotiating for Republicans during a dinner he is scheduled to have with Democratic leaders Wednesday night.

“The president’s negotiating on behalf of the American people—exactly what he was elected to do," Sanders noted.

“The idea that you guys keep trying to distort this into a bad thing is, I think, exactly why this president was elected. They were sick and tired of business as usual. They wanted somebody who would break up the status quo, that would bring people from both sides of the table together to have conversations," she added.

Sanders then went on to make the bipartisan comment, drawing a comparison between Trump and former President Obama.

Trump’s dinner with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi comes just a week after the president made a deal with Democratic leaders to temporarily raise the debt ceiling and provide Hurricane Harvey relief aid.

ABC News reports, based on inside sources, that the focus of the meeting will be on health care and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.