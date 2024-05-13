Sandbag locations open in St. Tammany Parish ahead of severe weather event

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Due to the threat of severe weather in St. Tammany Parish, parish officials announced the availability of sandbags for residents.

Parish officials posted to Facebook, a list of five self-service stations where residents across the parish can go to collect sandbags to collect their property.

Residents are asked to bring their own shovels to the following locations:

Airport Road Public Works Barn (34783 Grantham College Drive, Slidell)

Fritchie Public Works Barn (63119 LA-1090, Pearl River)

Keller Public Works Barn (63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe)

St. Tammany Parish Government Complex (21410 Koop Drive, Mandeville)

Covington Public Works Barn (1305 N. Florida Street, Covington)

Anyone who needs assistance can call 985-898-2557.

The WGNO weather team is predicting two rounds of storms to move across the region starting Monday, May 13, with the second round being the most impactful.

Gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible followed by scattered showers and storms that mau pop up throughout the day.

Parish officials are advising residents to limit their travel during the severe weather event to limit the risk of making matters worse.

