Sandbag locations available Sunday for St. Martin Parish until 5 p.m.
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Martin Parish Government has self-serve sandbag locations available Sunday, June 2 from until 5:00 p.m., due to continuing severe weather
Here are the locations:
South Barn-1011 Capritto Forty Arpent Road
Paul Angelle Park-2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Road
Ruth Bridge Barn-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy.
Breaux Bridge City Barn at 233 Refinery Street in Breaux Bridge
There’s a limit of 20 bags per vehicle.
