Sandbag locations available Sunday for St. Martin Parish until 5 p.m.

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Martin Parish Government has self-serve sandbag locations available Sunday, June 2 from until 5:00 p.m., due to continuing severe weather

Here are the locations:

South Barn-1011 Capritto Forty Arpent Road

Paul Angelle Park-2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Road

Ruth Bridge Barn-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy.

Breaux Bridge City Barn at 233 Refinery Street in Breaux Bridge

There’s a limit of 20 bags per vehicle.

