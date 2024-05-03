Sanctions and hobbled economy pull rug from underneath Iran's traditional carpet weavers

TechCrunch

Spotify's slow movement to put lyrics behind its paid service wall in its music service are about as popular as you would expect. Precise details of the update are evolving but what we can say at this point is that it seems that Spotify has a new feature up its sleeve to try and get free users to convert to is paid service. Sure, it's a little weird that Spotify is going to start putting information that is freely available online behind a paid wall, but the company is in a slightly difficult position today.