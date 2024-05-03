Sanctions and hobbled economy pull rug from underneath Iran's traditional carpet weavers
The historic Kashan bazaar in central Iran once sat on a major caravan route, its silk carpets known the world over. But for the weavers trying to get their rugs sold under its ancient arches, their world has only unravelled since the collapse of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers and wider tensions with the West. Rug exports, once exceeding $2 billion two decades ago, have plummeted to less than $50 million in the last Persian year that ended in March, according to government custom figures. (AP video/Mohsen Ganji)