Sanborn Central's Megan Wilson a finalist for SD teacher of the year

May 7—FORESTBURG, S.D. — Megan Wilson is the lone math teacher at Sanborn Central High School.

Now she's also one of the five finalists for the 2025 South Dakota Teacher of the Year Award after having been named earlier this week as the Regional Teacher of the Year for Region 3 by the South Dakota Department of Education.

"I'm appreciative for everybody I get to work with everyday," Wilson said. "I think we're all ready for the school year to be over and to move on to the next one."

Wilson joins four other South Dakota teachers in receiving the honor.

Also named as finalists were Amy Verhelst, a kindergarten teacher at Sioux Valley Elementary School in Volga; Erin Rieff, an art teacher at Brandon Valley Middle School; Chirsty Saltsman, a K-8 physical education and sixth through eighth grade math teacher at the Gettysburg School District and Michelle Abbott, a second grade teacher at West Elementary School in Spearfish.

Wilson, a native of El Paso, Texas, attended college in New Mexico before moving with her husband to South Dakota 11 years ago. She has been teaching in her current position as a high school math teacher for six years after also teaching for a time in Huron.

Though teaching in South Dakota may not have originally been in the career plans for Wilson, being at the head of the classroom has been a longtime goal for the mother of three.

"I've wanted to be a teacher ever since I can remember. Ever since I remember being asked that question as a child, I've always wanted to be a teacher," Wilson said. "I grew into the high school part of it. I can joke around with the high school kids and have a good time, so I really enjoy it."

Wilson guides high school students through the theories and concepts of math, a subject that can be daunting for those who may not naturally feel inclined to specific disciplines like algebra or trigonometry. That's part of the challenge of teaching the subject, Wilson said, but she tries to focus on engaging the students in entertaining ways while also pointing out the practicality of the lessons being taught.

With that comes instilling the idea of the importance of practice. The more practice the student puts in, the better they grasp the concepts of high school level arithmetic.

When the lessons, practice and focused work all click, a light bulb goes off for the student.

"I try to keep it interesting as much as some kids probably would say math is not interesting. I try to do different things and get them out of their seats. I try to make it relevant when it's possible, and they have a lot of opportunities to practice the work either with partners or by themselves and then retry if they get it wrong, because there's a lot of practice that goes into math," Wilson said. "I enjoy when they finally get it, and I feel like math is a subject where the lightbulb truly does go off."

Corey Flatten, superintendent and high school principal, said Sanborn Central School District is fortunate to have a teacher of Wilson's caliber on staff.

"Megan is a phenomenal teacher that prides herself in being able to build a rapport with her students while also having high expectations for them," Flatten told the Mitchell Republic. "She is innovative with her teaching strategies and strives to make her classroom engaging for students. Mrs. Wilson is a staple in our community, and we are lucky to have her here at Sanborn Central."

The five regional teachers of the year were announced Monday at the opening of Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from May 6-10. A panel will now select one of the finalists to represent the state as the 2025 South Dakota Teacher of the Year. That recipient will be the state's candidate for the National Teacher of the Year Award.

Joe Graves, secretary of education for the state of South Dakota, said Wilson and her fellow regional honorees are excellent examples of teachers in the state who go above and beyond for their students.

"Teachers across the state create a lasting impact on South Dakota kids in hundreds of ways every day," Graves said in a statement. "They teach, but they also lift up and guide their students through the difficulties and pains that have always been a part of growing up. A teacher's impact goes far beyond the classroom — their influence carries on years after their students leave the classroom."

As a high school teacher, Wilson embraces the experience of seeing her students enter her classroom as freshmen and grow in maturity as they progress through their years. It's a chance to watch them grow into being themselves, she said.

There are always challenges in teaching, but for the most part Wilson said she has seen little of the common pitfalls that teachers can encounter. She describes her students as "good kids," and she is grateful to have received strong support from both parents and staff and administration at Sanborn Central High School.

The work that goes into getting that lightbulb to go off for her students can be daunting — some students just learn faster than others. But her classroom has a family atmosphere, and each student gets as much attention as possible when it comes to mastering lessons

That approach is possible in a small district like Sanborn Central, where the classroom can take on a family-like atmosphere. She was grateful to have the opportunity to make a difference in her students' lives, and she had no plans to stop doing that anytime soon.

"A lot of teachers complain about parents or students, and I just don't have that," Wilson said. "I really enjoy (teaching at Sanborn Central). I think Sanborn Central has an excellent teaching staff and administration. We have so much parent support, and it's just a very tight-knit community and everyone seems to be working toward the same goal, which is the success of the kids. And it just works out."

South Dakota Department of Education representatives will be visiting schools with regional teachers of the year on staff. They will be visiting Sanborn Central to honor Wilson Thursday, May 9.