San Rafael flock camera aids in car theft arrest, handgun recovery

(KRON) — With the help of San Rafael’s newly installed flock safety cameras, police were able to track down reports of a stolen vehicle and recovered a handgun as a result of the seizure, the San Rafael Police Department said.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, public safety cameras captured a reported stolen white van—originally reported stolen in Novato—driving in Downtown San Rafael.

Officers located the van in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of B Street, police said.

Despite locating the van, officers couldn’t identify the driver. People were standing around the van, but nobody was driving the car itself.

Photo Courtesy: San Rafael Police Department

A few moments later, suspects were seen getting into the van. Police then closed off their perimeter, stopped the van, and arrested the driver for auto theft without incident.

Police said investigations determined the driver did not know the van had been reported stolen.

While searching the van, police located and seized a revolver pictured below.

Photo Courtesy: San Rafael Police Department

The handgun is under investigation to determine its origin and whether it has been involved in any outstanding crimes, police said.

The driver of the van was booked into the Marin County Jail on auto theft charges, police said.

“San Rafael’s Flock public safety cameras continue to be a valuable tool in keeping our community safe. Flock cameras have recovered numerous stolen vehicles and assisted with locating wanted suspects,” San Rafael police said.

Within the last 30 days, San Rafael’s Flock public safety cameras have detected 511 wanted vehicles, police said.

