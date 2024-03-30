San Pablo police share bodycam video of September 2023 police shooting

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content.

(KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department released bodycam video on Friday from a police shooting that happened in September 2023. The man who was shot, 44-year-old Andre Smith, was hospitalized and placed in critical condition but later survived.

Police were called to a home on the 2600 block of Dover Avenue at 1:39 p.m. on Sept. 8. The caller said that her husband was showing signs of schizophrenia. The woman’s parents and two children were in the home as well, she said. The full video published by police includes audio from the 9-1-1 call.

SPPD officers arrived, and Smith refused to speak with them, police said. About an hour later, Smith’s wife again called police to say he was harassing her. In the background of the phone call, Smith can be heard threatening police.

“I don’t want to live this no more,” he can be heard saying. “And I’m tired of this injustice. I don’t want to go to court. I ain’t going to court. I’d rather go after their throat. If they kill me, then they kill me. But when it’s time for them to die, I’m going to throw them into a lake of fire and torch ’em.”

Police returned to the scene. Body camera video shows one officer escorting Smith’s wife and another person to safety. Smith picked up two metal poles, video shows, and police fired bean bag rounds at him. He then retreated to the side of the house.

After about 16 minutes, Smith went back to the front lawn. Bodycam video shows him throwing several rocks at the group of officers, who fired bean bag rounds and deployed tasers at him.

Smith was still not subdued, and he charged at an officer holding a chair and a metal pole, video shows. He swung the pole at an officer, who ducked to avoid it and tackled Smith. While this was happening, another officer shot Smith. This video is embedded at the top of the story.

Smith was shot in the leg and hospitalized in critical condition. He later recovered from his injuries and was discharged.

On Nov. 13, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Smith with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with force likely to cause great bodily injury to a peace officer. The DA’s office is also investigating the police shooting.

