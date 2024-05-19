San Mateo trailer fire damages 8 storage units

(BCN) — Eight storage units were damaged by a trailer fire that spread to a storage facility in San Mateo County’s Princeton-by-the-Sea community early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at Princeton Storage Co., located at 199 Airport St., in the unincorporated coastal community north of Half Moon Bay.

Firefighters from Cal Fire, the Coastside Fire Protection District, and the North County Fire Authority responded and were able to contain the flames by 6:30 a.m. Nobody was injured.

The business’ owner, Judy Baskin, said she flew in from Austin, Texas, after hearing the news. She said she could not yet confirm how much damage was caused.

She said no employees were at the business at the time, but a customer was present.

She described one of the eight units as “badly” damaged. The others largely had smoke damage, and some siding was also destroyed.

Ricardo Herrera, a Cal Fire prevention officer investigating the fire, said the cause was undetermined and remained under investigation.

