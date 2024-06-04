San Marcos city leaders to discuss how $1.3 million in grant funding should be spent

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, San Marcos leaders will hold a public hearing to discuss funding for its grant program supporting community development.

According to the City of San Marcos, leaders will discuss the use of $766,063 for its Community Development Block Grant program. The city also plans to reallocate an additional $655,089 from previous years to the program, the total equaling $1.4 million.

On Friday, June 7 the city will also have a public comment period before the council votes on allocating grant funds on August 5.

Residents wishing to submit comments about how those funds should be granted can do so by emailing cdbg@sanmarcostx.gov. The city stresses that all messages must include the sender’s full name and contact information.

