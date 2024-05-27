San Juan County gets money for fire engine, plans to begin Totah Subdivision project

San Juan County Fire & Rescue has received federal funding for a new fire engine, but it could be quite some time before the vehicle is delivered.

Chief David Vega told members of the San Juan County Commission during their May 21 meeting in Aztec that the county’s request for approximately $1 million for the vehicle through congressionally authorized spending through the office of U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-Las Vegas, N.M., had been approved. The county applied for the money earlier this year, Vega said.

But the money will not be available until fall, he said, when Leger Fernandez is planning on visiting San Juan County to celebrate the grant.

“She’s looking forward to bringing us a big check,” Vega said.

The new vehicle will serve the southeastern portion of the county, he said, including the communities of Blanco and Navajo Dam, and various Navajo Nation chapters.

County spokesman Devin Neeley said the county would have to wait until it has the money in hand to order the vehicle, and the delivery time is expected to take anywhere from two to three years.

Work on Totah Subdivision project will begin soon

Commissioners also received good news at the May 21 meeting about the status of another federal government-funded initiative in the county.

County Manager Mike Stark told the commission that a groundbreaking ceremony for the long-planned Totah Subdivision water and wastewater improvement project is set for 3 p.m. Monday, June 3 at the development just south of the Farmington city limits.

“It’s time to get the golden shovels out,” Stark said, referring to the county’s traditional groundbreaking ceremony equipment.

The commission has awarded a contract of more than $8 million for the project to TRC Construction of Flora Vista.

The project is being funded through the Gold King Mine spill lawsuit settlement the state of New Mexico reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as administered through the New Mexico Office of the Natural Resources Trustee, and the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package adopted by Congress in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Delivery of new fire engine not expected for two to three years