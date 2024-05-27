San Jose police investigating homicide near Blossom Valley Lake

(KRON) – The San Jose Police Department is investigating the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

San Jose patrol officers responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of Blossom River Way at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. The officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said the victim was not breathing when they were rendering aid. Ultimately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The identity of the suspect is unknown. The motivations for the murder are under investigation, according to San Jose PD.

The victim’s identity is being held by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office until his identity is confirmed and the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the San Jose PD.

