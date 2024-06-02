San Jose PD investigating homicide that occurred Sunday

(KRON) – The San Jose Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday morning, the department announced on its social media.

San Jose police officers responded to the area of 17th Street and East Santa Clara Street for the report of an incapacitated person.

According to police, responding officers rendered aid, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide, said San Jose PD.

San Jose PD asks residents to avoid the area while they investigate.

