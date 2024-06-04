San Jose no longer 10th largest city in United States

381078 15: Large freeways curl through the city April, 2000 in San Jose, CA. San Jose is experiencing a boom due to the large number of high-tech companies in the region, which is known as Silicon Valley. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose is no longer the 10th largest city in the United States.

The home of eBay and Adobe is now the 13th, according to the US Census Bureau, reported by Richmond Confidential.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates San Jose’s population was 969,655 on July 1, 2023, down just over 1,500 residents from the year before.

As the San Francisco Chronicle noted, San Jose faces ongoing challenges with tech layoffs and remote work.

For instance, Google has paused a development plan around Diridon Station as it cuts back on office growth.

In addition, San Jose is facing a $52 million budget shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year, Mayor Matt Mahan wrote in a March letter.

San Jose took the No. 10 title in 2004, knocking Detroit from that place.

Meanwhile, the population in Forth Worth, Texas grew by over 20,000 residents in the same period, ending with nearly 9,000 more residents than San Jose, taking its place as the 12th most populous city.

Only one California city made the list of the fastest growing places with over 20,000 residents: Lathrop, in the Central Valley about 10 miles from Stockton.

Lathrop’s population in San Joaquin County grew by over 13% to almost 40,000 residents and now ranks 5th in the United States as the fastest growing city of its size.