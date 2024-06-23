San Jose fire closes lanes on Highway 101

(KRON) — A San Jose brush fire is “severely” impacting traffic on Highway 101, California Highway Patrol said on Saturday afternoon.

Airtaxi network announces five planned Bay Area locations

The brush fire is southbound north of Alum Rock Ave. in San Jose, CHP said.

As of 6:30 p.m., CHP said Highway 101’s third and fourth lanes were blocked, and drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KRON4 for more updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.