San Jose City College evacuated after bomb threat report

(KRON) — A bomb threat was reported Wednesday evening at San Jose City College, the San Jose Police Department announced on X. The campus was evacuated, and classes have been canceled.

SJPD officers are “currently clearing the campus,” the department tweeted. Police received a call about the bomb threat at 5:03 p.m.

As of 7 p.m., SJPD officers remain on scene. The public is asked to avoid the area. No other information was immediately available.

San Jose City College is located at 2100 Moorpark Ave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

