San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, ex-sergeant facing sexual abuse lawsuit

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department is facing a lawsuit by an employee who claims her supervising sergeant sexually assaulted her, and that the department failed to step in, court records reveal.

Filed at a Sacramento federal courthouse last week, the lawsuit claims former Sgt. Michael Reynolds repeatedly called the personal phone of a crime analyst whom he supervised. The suit further alleges Reynolds sent her unwanted sexual photos and videos, groped her and sexually assaulted her between August 2021 and April 2023.

Reynolds stopped working for the department in February 2023, according to the lawsuit. Reynolds said that he and the woman had a consensual relationship.

No evidence supporting the accusations against Reynolds or the sheriff's department has yet been presented in court.

“This case is active and ongoing, thus the county counsel’s office is not in a position to comment,” county spokesperson Hilary Crowley said by email Thursday. The county's in-house lawyers typically represent the sheriff's department in court.

In the recent lawsuit, the crime analyst alleges that unwanted attention from the sergeant started in 2020 when the analyst was working as a county office assistant, court records show.

The analyst is named only as “Jane Doe” in the complaint.

The unwanted attention escalated in August 2021, when she started the crime analyst role, which reported to the sergeant, she claims.

Doe further alleges that the sergeant assaulted her multiple times between August 2021 and February 2023, her attorney, Joshua Watson, said.

Reynolds insisted, during a Thursday interview, that their interactions were consensual.

In April 2023, Doe stated she suffered a mental health crisis and went on workers’ compensation medical leave.

That’s when the sheriff's department learned about the alleged misconduct, the suit says.

“The Office, in the face of known gender violence committed by deputies, has failed to implement the policies and practices necessary to protect women,” the lawsuit states.

Doe is seeking a court order overhauling how employees report and investigate alleged sexual misconduct at the sheriff's department, the suit shows.

A first hearing in the case hasn’t yet been scheduled, Watson said. No allegations have been proven in court at this stage.

In recent years, at least three sworn sheriff’s officers have been charged with sexual abuse.

In 2018, a deputy was charged with the assault and battery of an incarcerated person, The Record reported. Two county jail guards also faced sexual assault charges in 2020 and 2021, The Record reported.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers government accountability. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

This article originally appeared on The Record: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office facing sexual abuse lawsuit