San Joaquin County Registrar putting final touches on election

Mar. 27—STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters has seven days left to certify the March 5 primary election ballots, and 1,462 remain unprocessed as of Monday night.

Of those left to process, 1,458 are either damaged, need to be remade, or require further review. The other four ballots are provisional, according to the ROV's unprocessed ballot report.

So far, a total of 127,403 ballots have been processed, and voter turnout is 34.6% for the March primary.

The races for which Lodi area residents cast ballots remain unchanged in terms of leaders, with Rep. Josh Harder, D-Tracy, and Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, heading to a run-off in the November general election. Harder has received 60,489 votes for 49.7% of ballots cast in his re-election bid, while Lincoln has collected 36,453 votes for 30%, according to the California Secretary of State's Office.

Republican Jim Shoemaker of Clements and former Democratic Congressman Jerry McNerney will also face each other in November for the California State Senate's 5th District seat, as will Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, and Lodi resident Tami Nobriga for the 9th District seat.

Shoemaker has garnered 75,141 votes for 43.9% of ballots cast in the Senate race, while McNerney has 57,101 votes for 33.2%.

Flora has maintained one of the largest leads in the primary this year, receiving 65,726 votes for 75.1% of ballots cast, while Nobriga collected 21,844 votes for 24.9%.

Lodi resident Peter Devencenzi has also maintained his lead in the bid for Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 3. garnering 56,028 votes for 52.09% of ballots cast. Caitlin Mujica Casey, also a Lodi resident, has collected 51,530 votes for 47.91%.

According to California primary rules, if a candidate for judge receives more than 50% of the vote, they are declared the winner and there is no run-off in November.

Lodi resident and San Joaquin Delta Community College professor Jordan Giannoni has maintained his lead over incumbent Greg Clark in the race for the San Joaquin County Board of Education's 5th District seat.

Giannoni has garnered 16,830 votes for 60.44% of ballots cast, while Clark, also a Lodi resident and former teacher and athletic director, has collected 11,017 votes for 39.56%.

The two will face each other again in the November general election.

Once the ROV certifies all ballots cast, they will be delivered to the Secretary of State, who has until April 12 to certify.