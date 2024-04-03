San Joaquin County registrar certifies March election

Apr. 3—STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters officially certified the March 5 Presidential Primary Election results on Tuesday, and 128,492 ballots were cast for a turnout of 34.9% of 368,210 registered voters.

Of the ballots cast, 113,858 were mailed to the ROV, and 14,555 were turned in at the polls on election day. Another 79 ballots represent voters who voted in-person prior to March 5.

"I want to thank every individual who contributed to the success of the election — from the 1,222 poll workers to ROV staff to every voter who made their voices heard," ROV Olivia Hale said. "We put in place multiple measures to ensure every vote was counted accurately and on time. At the end of this election, I can confidently say to every resident that San Joaquin County has once again conducted a transparent and thorough election."

Official election results did not change from the ROV's first report on election night, as candidates who led in their respective races right after the polls closed maintained their leads.

Locally, Peter Devencenzi and Jordan Giannoni won their seats to Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 3 and San Joaquin County Board of Education Seat 5, respectively.

Devencenzi garnered 56,439 votes for 52.04% of ballots cast in his race, defeating Caitlin Mujica Casy, who received 52,006 votes for 47.96%.

Giannoni collected 16,955 votes for 60.46% of ballots cast in her race, defeating incumbent Greg Clark, who had 11,090 votes for 39.54%.

There will be no runoff contest in November for these two seats.

At the state level, Clements resident Jim Shoemaker and former Congressman Jerry McNerney will face off in the race for California State Senate Seat 5 this fall.

Shoemaker received 75,360 votes for 43.7% of ballots cast, while McNerney garnered 57,435 votes for 33.2%, according to the California Secretary of State.

Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua, D-Stockton, who switched campaigns from the 13th Assembly seat race, collected 39,958 votes for 23.1%.

His wife Edith, who originally filed to run for the seat, was third in her bid for the 13th Assembly seat, receiving 13,415 votes for 20.5% of ballots cast, according to the Secretary of State.

Tracy mayor Rhodesia Ransom and Denise Aguilar Mendez will head to the November runoff in that race, with the former garnering 27,255 votes and the latter collecting 24,823.

In the race for the Assembly's 9th seat, incumbent Heath Flora, R-Ripon, garnered 65,952 votes for 75% of ballots cast, while Lodi resident Tami Nobriga collected 21,946 votes for 25%,

according to the he California Secretary of State.

Write-in candidates Rosella Rowlison of Galt and Belinda Latrice Smith, received 1,423 and 65 votes, respectively, in San Joaquin County. The Sacramento County Registrar of Voters reported there were 432 votes for write-in candidates, but did not disclose who received more.

The write-in candidates were not reported on the Secretary of State's election results page.

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Tracy, will face off against Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln in the U.S. Congress 9th District seat in November.

Harder garnered 60,978 votes for 49.7% of ballots cast, while Lincoln collected 36,744 votes for 30%.

Stockton resident John McBride received 15,707 votes, while Tracy resident Khalil "Jeffrey" Jafri received 9,150.

Hale will present the certified results to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors at April 9 meeting next Tuesday, and the Secretary of State will certify results on April 12.