San Joaquin County double shooting kills one, injures another

(FOX40.COM) — A shooting in San Joaquin County early Sunday morning killed one person and left another person in critical condition, according to police.

The Tracy Police Department identified Alexander Gabriel Aguon, 23 of Stockton, as the deceased victim in the shooting that took place on North Tracy Boulevard around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of a gas station.

Police said they found two victims when they arrived at the scene and that the other person was taken to a local hospital where their condition stabilized.

Multiple people struck by gunfire in Sacramento

The incident is under investigation and no suspect information has been released.

Tracy police added that they expect the investigation to cause road closures throughout Sunday.

Anyone with information about this matter is encouraged to contact Tracy Police Department Detective Brian Azevedo at (209) 831-6534 or Detective Lissette Ortiz at (209) 831-6569.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.