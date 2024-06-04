San Joaquin County courthouse evacuated after threats made; suspect arrested

The San Joaquin County Superior Court in downtown Stockton was evacuated Tuesday morning and an explosive disposal team was searching the building after someone made threats outside court around 9:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

No one at court was injured, sheriff's office spokesperson Heather Brent said. San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies arrested the person making the threats, she said.

The sheriff's office did not identify the person. Regarding what the alleged threats were, Brent said, "I don't have that information."

The San Joaquin County Superior Court in downtown Stockton was evacuated on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 after someone made threats outside court.

By about 11 a.m., roughly 300 court staff, jurors and members of the public remained evacuated in front of and behind the courthouse on Weber Ave, just west of San Joaquin Street.

The front and back courtyards were sealed with crime scene tape and several deputies and patrol cars were on scene.

Brent said law enforcement conducted the search out of an abundance of caution, and they had not found anything so far in their search.

The sheriff's office will have an update about the incident in about an hour, Brent said.

This article originally appeared on The Record: San Joaquin County courthouse evacuated after bomb threats