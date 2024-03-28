San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors name Sandra Regalo as interim county administrator

Sandra Regalo was named interim county administrator at a regular meeting of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.

The agreement between Regalo and the county was announced Tuesday after a closed session of the board members. Regalo will serve in the role until a permanent county administrator is selected.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Sandy for her willingness to step into this new position and continue her service to the people of San Joaquin County," Board Chairman Miguel Villapudua said. "In the time that I have had the privilege to work with her, I have enjoyed her candor and insight, and have always appreciated her commitment to public service."

Regalo succeeds former administrator Jay Wilverding, who was placed on leave March 12. Wilverding's contract was terminated at Tuesday's meeting. The board released no details about its decision to terminate Wilverding, who held his position for three years, but stated that the action was "not for cause."

A Ripon resident, Regalo has served in various roles in the county administrator's office throughout the past decade. She most recently served as assistant county administrator.

“The board appreciates Sandy taking on this new leadership role, and we are confident in her ability and experience,” Vice Chair Paul Canepa said. “As we head into the state budget crisis, this board will lean on her leadership and knowledge to guide us and position San Joaquin County in the best possible way."

In previous roles, Regalo's areas of responsibility have included oversight of budget, management of American Rescue Plan Program (ARPA) funding, crisis management, emergency planning and contingencies, retirement, and serving as a member of the Treasury Oversight Committee.

"Public service has been an enduring passion of mine throughout my career," Regalo said. "County government is an entry point for our residents to access critical services, and the work that we do ensures a good quality of life. As an administrator, I take my role as a steward of public responsibility and funds seriously, to maximize the impact of our tax dollars for the people and businesses of our county.”

The county administrator assists the board of supervisors in developing long-range policies to serve the county's residents. Those policies are then implemented through various county departments. According to the county's website, the county administrator works with 24 department heads, and it is their responsibility to ensure all county operations run efficiently and effectively.

Regalo will be paid an annual salary of $331,793.

