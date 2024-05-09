San Francisco road closures, commuter impacts during Biden visit

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Joe Biden will be back in the Bay Area on Thursday and Friday to attend multiple reelection campaign events. Street closures in San Francisco are in effect over the two-day stay, with buses replacing cable cars and the 1 California route making detoured stops.

Biden is expected to touchdown at Moffett Federal Field in Santa Clara County on Thursday. The president is scheduled to attend two campaign fundraising stops on Friday before departing for Seattle.

Google to leave prominent San Francisco waterfront office tower

Road closures will be in effect outside the Fairmont San Francisco hotel all day Thursday and Friday, where Biden has previously stayed on trips to the Bay Area. California Street between Powell and Taylor streets will be closed, as well as Mason Street between Pine and Sacramento streets, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA).

Between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, four buses will replace California Cable Car Line service, SFMTA said. Cable car lines impacted by detours include the route running inbound to Embarcadero and the route outbound to Van Ness. In addition, the outbound 1 California line will have five missed stops along Sacramento Street between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. due to the street closures.

Unannounced motorcades in San Francisco and on the Peninsula may also impact traffic during the president’s visit.

For a detailed list of transit reroutes and alternate stop locations in San Francisco over May 9 – 10, visit the SFMTA service advisory webpage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.