San Francisco’s panda project moves forward

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two giant pandas will arrive in San Francisco by 2025, according to a letter of intent signed by the mayor and the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Preparing a habitat that’s worthy of a panda, however, is a pricey endeavor.

The adorable animals, which are considered national treasures in China, will live at the San Francisco Zoo. Mayor London Breed pushed hard for pandas during the APEC Summit in November and during her recent visit to China.

A baby panda climbs a tree at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China on May 26, 2024. (Photo by CFOTO/ Future Publishing via Getty Images)

To raise enough funding in time for the 2025 timeline goal, the mayor’s office asked the Board of Supervisors Government Audit and Oversight Committee for an ethics rules waiver to allow city departments to solicit $25 million of donations from private philanthropic entities.

The oversight committee unanimously approved the mayor’s waiver on Thursday. A final green light is still needed when the full Board of Supervisors votes on the resolution at its meeting next week.

Giant pandas eat bamboo at Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, China, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mayor’s office officials explained, “The City’s behested payments ordinance restricts the ability of City officials and staff to solicit funds from philanthropists and other private entities. The resolution will provide a temporary exception for departments to fundraise for the sole purpose of bringing pandas to San Francisco using private donations.”

Donations will be given to the zoo, which is owned by the City and County of San Francisco and operated by the nonprofit San Francisco Zoological Society. Part of the $25 million will fund “building or renovating a panda enclosure that promotes a safe and thriving environment, and developing staff capacity,” the mayor’s office wrote.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed (Photo by LOREN ELLIOTT / AFP via Getty Images)

Breed, SFZS, and China Wildlife Conservation Association signed a letter of intent in April outlining San Francisco’s panda plan:

Conduct international conservation cooperation of giant pandas.

CWCA shall guide SFZS through making preparations for the giant panda facility building, food supply, technical expertise, and staff.

After the conditions for cooperation are met, China will send a pair of giant pandas to the San Francisco Zoo.

Both sides will seek to officially sign an agreement “as soon as possible to ensure to send a pair of giant pandas to San Francisco Zoological Society & Gardens in 2025,” the letter of intent states.

Breed previously said, “Securing the agreement to welcome Giant Pandas to San Francisco was just a first step for us. We have a lot of work ahead to raise the funds and build the enclosure at our Zoo that will serve as their home and thrill residents and visitors. I’m confident we will have strong philanthropic support from the community that is excited to support San Francisco and our new panda friends.”

