San Francisco named worst-run city in United States, WalletHub study says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is the worst-run city in the United States, according to a study from WalletHub that measured 148 of the country’s largest metropolises.

The study attempted to gauge cities’ “operating efficiency,” or how they spend and manage public funds, It used 36 metrics and measured them against the city’s per-capita budget.

San Francisco was the worst-ranked city in the study, and Oakland was right behind it. Gulfport, Mississippi, New York City, and Flint, Michigan rounded out the bottom five.

Two other Bay Area cities were included in the study, San Jose (No. 111) and Fremont (No. 100). The highest-ranked California city was Huntington Beach at No. 65.

The top of the list was populated by mostly smaller cities. Nampa, Idaho, Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky and Boise, Idaho were the top three.

The study considered six factors in its rankings. Find each category and San Francisco’s ranking out of the 148 cities measured below:

Financial stability (#52)

Education (#15)

Health (#1)

Safety (#107)

Economy (#133)

Infrastructure and pollution (#12)

Each factor was comprised of more specific metrics. San Francisco had the nation’s worst long-term outstanding debt per capita but the best infant mortality rate, according to WalletHub. As for other Bay Area cities, Oakland was tied for the worst violent crime rate, while Fremont had the highest median annual household income.

Methodology

WalletHub took a total of 36 metrics into account when doing its study. Each metric was weighted differently, with cities receiving a score between 1-100 in each category.

Those numbers led to a “quality of city services score,” which was then divided by the city’s budget per capita to make the study’s final rankings. San Francisco’s strong performance in some of the categories listed above was weighed down by a high per-capita budget.

