San Francisco mosque has windows smashed by skateboard

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco mosque had its windows smashed by a man wielding a skateboard on April 4, the San Francisco Police Department said. On Tuesday, the suspect was seen near the Masjid Al-Tawheed mosque again.

The apparent smashing of the windows was caught on surveillance video, which was posted on X. It shows the suspect swinging the skateboard at the building, which is located at 1227 Sutter St., as a concerned man stands nearby.

At about 11:44 a.m. on Tuesday, the suspect was seen in the area again, SFPD said. There were no incidents of vandalism.

The man drove off on northbound Van Ness Avenue, per SFPD. Officers searched the area but he remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

