San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies at age 65: local media

(Reuters) - San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee died early on Tuesday, local media reported.

Lee, 65, died at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with family and friends at about 1:15 a.m. local time with his side, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing an emailed statement sent by his office.

“It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away," the statement said, according to the newspaper.

The statement did not disclose the cause of death.

In 2011, Lee was elected the 43rd mayor of San Francisco and the first elected mayor of Chinese descent in a city steeped in Chinese American history. Upon Lee's death, Board of Supervisors President London Breed becomes the mayor of the city of more than 850,000 people, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.





