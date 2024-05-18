San Francisco man, 78, reported missing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Kexiong Zhao, 78, is considered at risk because he suffers from dementia. He does not know his address or his name, police said.

Zhao is 5-foot-2, 136 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket and khaki pants. A picture of him in this outfit is at the top of the story.

Zhao is known to frequent Chinatown. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 and report his location and physical description.

