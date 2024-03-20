San Francisco leaders respond as AAPI activists demand second look at attack on elder woman

San Francisco city leaders are responding to calls for transparency in the investigation into a deadly attack of a Chinese immigrant.

Community members with the Asian Justice Movement gathered at a rally Saturday night to demand action in the case of 63-year-old Yanfang Wu.

Wu was pushed on a sidewalk in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood last July and later died from her injuries. Police ruled the incident an accident and no arrests were made.

But the group said the person accused of pushing Wu was later arrested for a violent assault on a 71-year-old Chinese woman last week.

Activists said they are demanding police release video from Wu’s incident and that it’s investigated as a homicide and possible hate crime.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released a statement Sunday on Facebook, saying she wants the video to be released once the investigation is complete.

“I believe in transparency and stand with the API community for justice for all victims and survivors of hate incidents. As soon as possible, I want the video released,” she said.

San Francisco police chief Bill Scott released the following statement on his social media page Sunday:

“The SFPD does not tolerate violence against our AAPI community and we take these cases very seriously. The death of Yanfang Wu is a tragedy. Our investigators are working diligently on the case, which is an open and active investigation. In all cases, we look for evidence of motivation — including possible hate crimes. The SFPD will release the video in this case, as Mayor Breed requested after the investigation is complete and we’ve determined it will not interfere with the investigation or potential prosecution.”

