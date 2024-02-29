San Francisco Chinatown’s night market returns

[Source]

San Francisco Chinatown’s night market is returning as a monthly event following its success during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Success of the night market: The APEC global trade summit in San Francisco, which took place last November, welcomed thousands of visitors to experience Chinatown’s iconic night market. The event, which revitalized the neighborhood with increased tourism, left business owners and community leaders hoping for more night markets.

Bringing it back: Business owner Manny Yekutiel, who attended last year’s event, was especially inspired by the experience, leading him to award a $100,000 grant to Lily Lo’s coalition BeChinatown from his nonprofit, the Civic Joy Fund. The grant will support the base operating costs for a year's worth of night markets in Chinatown, covering permitting fees, setup, entertainment and cleanup.

“This is something that Lily and the Chinatown community made happen,” Yekutiel told NBC Bay Area. “Chinatown is squarely in the middle of our downtown. The narrative around our downtown is that it's empty. But Chinatown is its beating heart, and so, I just think it's important that we support it as much as possible.”

Trending on NextShark: 240-million-year-old 'Chinese dragon' fossil discovered in southern China

When’s the next event?: The first night market is scheduled for March 8, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. local time, occurring every second Friday of the month through November 2024 on the 700, 800, and 900 blocks of Grant Avenue.

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!