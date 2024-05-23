San Francisco bank robber sentenced to over 5 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 29-year-old Antioch man was sentenced to serve over 5 years in prison for robbing a bank in San Francisco only 19 days after being released for another bank robbery in Brentwood, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Brandon Elder, 29, of Antioch, walked into a Marina District bank while wearing a facemask and gloves on Sept. 20, 2022, and demanded 50- and 100-dollar bills from the teller, prosecutors said. Elder then fled the San Francisco bank with $10,000 in cash.

Just 19 days earlier, Elder was released from state custody to community supervision after being convicted of robbing a bank in Brentwood on Jan. 26, 2022, according to the DOJ. Elder’s history of convictions includes another 11 thefts, one in which he slashed a loss prevention officer with a box cutter.

Armed robber takes cash from Contra Costa County Fair employees

Two days after robbing the San Francisco bank, Elder was located and arrested in Pleasant Hill after he attempted to shoplift a Sony PlayStation game system from a Target, the DOJ said. Elder had $7,867 in cash on him at the time of the arrest.

Elder pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on Dec. 14, 2023. He was subsequently sentenced to serve 5 years and 3 months in prison. United States District Judge James Donato also ordered Elder to one year of supervised release after the prison sentence is served.

“Repeat offenders like Brandon Elder should not be allowed to continue terrorizing the community,” said United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey. “Enough is enough. This Office will ensure that criminals like Mr. Elder face serious repercussions for their actions.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.