San Fernando Valley shooting suspect, 61, arrested after standoff; 5 injured

A 61-year-old man is in custody after a shooting spree that left five people hospitalized Saturday night in the San Fernando Valley, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

The dangerous incident unfolded at around 11:30 p.m. after officers with the San Fernando Police Department responded to the 900 block of Orange Grove Avenue on reports that several people had been shot at a residence.

At the scene, police located four gunshot victims. A fifth victim who took himself to the hospital was identified later.

The San Fernando resident believed to be responsible for the shooting, identified as Martin Rodriguez, barricaded himself inside his residence and during the standoff with police reportedly fired at the Los Angeles Police Department helicopter providing aerial support to officers on the ground.

Footage of the incident captured by KTLA showed a massive presence of law enforcement agencies from across the San Fernando Valley, along with K-9 units, SWAT teams and an armored BearCat vehicle at the scene.

Law enforcement personnel on the scene of an armed standoff that left five people injured on May 25, 2024. (KNN)

Eventually, the 61-year-old was taken into custody without further incident.

Rodriguez was booked on seven charges of attempted murder, one charge of criminal threats, a charge of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and a charge of shooting at an aircraft.

His bail was set at nearly $10 million.

The condition of the five victims wounded during the incident was not immediately available. There were no reports of injury to any law enforcement personnel.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the San Fernando Police Department at 818-898-1267. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org

