San Diego Police Department will stop in Grand Forks to honor region's fallen officers

May 6—GRAND FORKS — As part of its initiative to honor fallen service members, the San Diego Police Department will be stopping in Grand Forks on Wednesday, May 8, to honor this region's fallen officers.

The Grand Forks Police Department, Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office and Grand Forks Park District will host the SPD for a short event, beginning at 8 a.m., at the Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial at Optimist Park, which is located at 4601 Cherry St. in Grand Forks.

Members of the SPD will present a placque to mark the event, according to a press release from the GFPD.

The event is open to the public.

When the event concludes, the SPD will continue its travels to Washington, D.C. for National Police Week, the release said.