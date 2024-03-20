These San Diego neighborhoods had the most crimes in 2023, data shows

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Crime numbers across the country fell last year compared to 2022, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the most recent data publicly released by San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) in October’s mid-year crime report also showed a downward trend in crime locally.

However, nearly 40,000 property crimes and about 13,500 crimes against people were reported to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) from January to December of last year.

According to the latest crime data from SDPD, there was a total of 13,462 “crimes against persons” in 2023.

“Crimes against persons” include murder, negligent manslaughter, justifiable homicide, rape, sodomy, sexual assault with objects, fondling, aggravated assault, simple assault, intimidation, kidnapping/abduction, incest, statutory rape, human trafficking-commercial sex acts, and human trafficking involuntary servitude.

The top five neighborhoods where “crimes against persons” were reported the most last year were:

East Village (850)

Pacific Beach (459)

Core-Columbia (419)

Hillcrest (376)

Gaslamp (369)

In addition, 37,676 crimes against property were reported in San Diego last year. Crimes against property include 12 offenses — robbery, burglary, larceny, theft, motor vehicle theft, arson, destruction of property, counterfeiting/forgery, fraud, embezzlement, extortion/blackmail, bribery and stolen property.

According to SDPD data, there were over a thousand property crimes reported in each of the eight following neighborhoods:

San Ysidro (1,784)

Mission Valley East (1,539)

University City (1,231)

Pacific Beach (1,155)

Midway District (1,135)

Mira Mesa (1,125)

East Village (1,112)

North Park (1,064)

SANDAG’s mid-year crime report said the most common offenses in San Diego in the first half of 2023 were larceny/theft, simple assault, destruction of property, drug narcotic violations and motor vehicle thefts.

It also showed that while most crime categories decreased in 2023 from 2022, there were increases reported in aggravated assault, intimidation, drug equipment violations and prostitution.

To view a complete version of SDPD’s crime data from 2023, visit the City of San Diego’s annual crime reports webpage.

