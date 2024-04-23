San Diego man dies in bluff fall in Santa Barbara County

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A man who died in a fall from a bluff in Santa Barbara County over the weekend has been identified as a San Diego native, authorities said.

The fall occurred on Saturday afternoon in the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive in the Isla Vista area, located about 13 miles north of Santa Barbara, Raquel Zick, a public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Jacob William Aladar Parker, accidentally fell from the cliff, according to law enforcement. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, authorities confirmed.

Parker was a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, according to his GoFundMe memorial fundraiser.

