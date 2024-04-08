San Diego dog missing 8 months found in Michigan
Mishka, a 3-year-old Chihuahua-terrier mix, has finally found her way home after an unexpected journey that spanned over 2,000 miles.
Mishka, a 3-year-old Chihuahua-terrier mix, has finally found her way home after an unexpected journey that spanned over 2,000 miles.
Spotify already found success with its popular AI DJ feature, and now the streaming music service is bringing AI to playlist creation. The company on Monday introduced AI playlists into beta, a new option that allows users to generate a playlist based on written prompts. In addition to more standard playlist creation requests, like those based on genre or time frame, Spotify's use of AI means people could ask for a wider variety of custom playlists, like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse," Spotify suggests.
John Calipari would replace Eric Musselman at Arkansas.
After his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has officially recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Automakers reported auto sales for Q1 and, welp, turns out that pricing sure does matter if you want to sell EVs. A recent survey by Edmunds comes to a similar conclusion (at least for American buyers), finding a big gap between what consumers want and what is actually available on the market.
When I started working from home in the late 1980s as a freelance technical writer, I was clearly an outlier. Over time, though, that slowly changed, and the pandemic — along with generationally shifting views on work-life balance — accelerated worker sentiment away from going into a formal office every day, even if some CEOs wish it weren’t so. Today, 14% of U.S. workers work at home full time (including me), and that number is expected to increase to 20% by next year, according to data published by USA Today.
Snap this storage solution up while it's almost 60% off.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. Here's what's happening.
You never knew you needed these garden essentials — but you absolutely do.
BMW experimented with a V16-powered, E38-derived flagship sedan in the early 1990s. The ultra-luxurious sedan and its engine were both canceled.
It's infused with green tea for a restful night's sleep, and nearly 110,000 shoppers are smitten.
Things got heated after Inter Miami lost a first leg to Monterrey.
A 1987 Subaru Leone 4WD station wagon with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
The extravaganza runs through Saturday, April 13.
Former Geek Squad workers who lost their jobs this week told 404 Media that Best Buy is conducting mass layoffs, though no numbers have yet been confirmed. Many have posted on Reddit to say they're "going sleeper."