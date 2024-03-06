San Diego City Council races
Breaking down races for San Diego City Council this Super Tuesday.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
A full 854 GOP delegates were up for grabs Tuesday — more than a third of this year's total. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to clinch the 2024 GOP nomination.
Live results from the Arkansas primary from the Associated Press.
More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries are at stake.
The unknown candidate defeated Biden to earn three delegates.
The stories you need to start your day: What’s at stake on Super Tuesday, Jason Kelce’s NFL retirement and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Live results from the Associated Press from California's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Tennessee's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Massachusetts's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
An NFC executive had predicted to Yahoo Sports that the salary-cap bump wouldn't impact which players team considered tagging but would push some over the fence. The nine tags suggest that happened.
Live results from the Associated Press from Virginia's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Payback for the Lipscomb transfer came in the form of a running one-handed floater in the Atlantic Sun quarterfinals.
Why carry your tech when you can wear it?
Live results for the Iowa Democratic caucuses from the Associated Press.
Waymo will start letting its autonomous vehicles traverse Austin without a safety operator behind the wheel as of tomorrow, a crucial step before the company opens the program up to the public. The company announced Tuesday that it will begin shuttling employees around 43 square miles of the Texas capital, including the Barton Hills, Riverside, East Austin and Hyde Park neighborhoods, as well as downtown Austin. The step forward comes just a few days after Waymo won the ability to start charging for rides in expanded territory across both Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Live results from the Associated Press from North Carolina's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Tyrese Maxey slipped on Sunday against the Mavericks and hit his head hard, though he was cleared to return to the game.
Allen's coming off a career season at the conclusion of his rookie contract.
Gold hit new highs on Tuesday on expectations that major central banks will start cutting interest rates this year.
On Tuesday, Stellantis introduced two all-electric versions of the Dodge Charger packed with the kind of features muscle car fans have come to expect — right down to a system that tries to mimic the rumble of a Hemi V-8 engine. The two new Dodge Charger EV coupes — the 2024 Charger Daytona Scat Pack and the milder Daytona R/T trim — are scheduled to enter production in mid-2024. Together, these next-generation Dodge Charger coupes are part of parent company Stellantis' strategic plan to cut its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2038.