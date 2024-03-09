San Diego CalFresh recipients impacted by January flooding can buy hot food this month

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — SNAP/CalFresh recipients in San Diego County impacted by the flooding in late January 2024 are getting some added benefits.

San Diegans impacted by the Jan. 22 severe storms and flooding can use their SNAP benefits to purchase hot food through April 3, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

San Diegans impacted by Jan. 22 floods can now apply for FEMA assistance

The USDA approved the temporary waiver this week, allowing retail stores in San Diego County to temporarily accept SNAP benefits in exchange for hot food.

This move follows the approval of Disaster SNAP benefits to help households with food loss or damage caused by the natural disaster.

D-SNAP coming to eligible San Diegans impacted by late January flooding

The USDA emphasized the importance of the new approval as most San Diego residents that had to be evacuated to shelters or temporary housing aren’t able to store or cook food.

For more information about California SNAP, visit cdss.ca.gov/food nutrition/calfresh. Residents can call 211 for more information on available aid.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.