San Diego brush fire prompts home evacuations, freeway shutdowns as crews mount air attack

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials used three helicopters and a fixed wing plane to battle a brush fire threatening homes near Torrey Pines State Beach.

A brush fire reignited in San Diego on Tuesday afternoon, prompting home evacuations and freeway shutdowns.

The blaze threatened homes near Torrey Pines State Beach, warranting airborne efforts, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire erupted shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the site of a vegetation fire crews already subdued earlier in the day, officials wrote on X.

Fire crews were "making good progress" using three helicopters and a fixed-wing plane to battle the flames, the department said. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials evacuated nearby residents, though it's unclear how many.

The fire was estimated to be around 5 to 7 acres, the fire department said.

Before reigniting, fire began Tuesday morning and was thought to be stopped at 1 acre before it could threaten any structures, the department said. Fire crews extinguished the fire despite "very difficult & dense terrain," the department wrote around 12:30 p.m.

But hours later officials wrote that it spread outside fire lines, prompting the efforts that ensued.

