San Diego breaks several records during Pacific storm: NWS

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego has broken a nearly 80 year daily rainfall record, while other areas of San Diego County and Southern California have also broken rainfall as well as temperature records during the latest storm to hit the region, the National Weather Service reports.

The Pacific storm that is forecast to dump even more rain on Southern California during Easter weekend has already brought historic amounts of rain to the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports in total, nine rainfall records and 16 temperature records were broken as of Saturday afternoon.

Daily precipitation records broken on March 30, 2024

San Diego set a record Saturday, March 30 with 1.26 inches of rain, breaking the previous daily rainfall record set on the same day in 1946.

Chula Vista also broke a record set in 1954 after 0.68 inches of rain fell on the area Saturday.

Vista received 0.73 inches of rainfall Saturday, breaking the daily rainfall record set in 1982.

Rounding out the list of areas that broke daily rainfall records Saturday:

Anaheim — 1.40 inches (previously set in 2008)

Riverside — 0.84 inches (previously set in 1946)

San Jacinto — 0.95 inches (previously set in 1982)

Ramona — 1.22 inches (previously set in 1978)

Alpine — 1.18 inches (previously set in 1954)

Palm Springs — 0.03 inches (previously set in 1978)

Lowest Maximum Temperature records broken or tied on March 30, 2024

In San Diego County, Vista, Chula Vista, Escondido and Ramona all broke temperature records during the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, Chula Vista broke a record Saturday for the Lowest Maximum Temperature on March 30 at 58 degrees, tied with its previous record set in 1953.

Vista reached just 57 degrees, previously set in 1977. Escondido tied with its previous low record of 56 set in 1927. Ramona reached 53 degrees Saturday, setting a record from 2008.

Lowest Maximum Temperature records broken Saturday:

Anaheim — 56 (previously set in 1998)

Santa Ana — 58 (previously set in 1946)

Newport Beach — 56 (previously set in 1990)

Riverside — 52 (previously set in 1946)

Lake Elsinore — 52 (previously set in 1909)

San Jacinto — 53 (previously set in 1986)

Alpine — 53 (previously set in 1998)

Big Bear — 36 (previously set in 2016)

Idyllwild — 40 (previously set in 1977)

Palm Springs — 62 (previously set in 1927)

Thermal — 68 (previously set in 1967)

Indio — 61 (previously set in 1975)

The storm is expected to continue to dump moderate to heavy rain across the region through Sunday. We could also see thunderstorms move through the area overnight into Easter morning.

NWS has issued a Flood Warning for the San Diego River at Fashion Valley from 11 p.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for mountain areas through 6 p.m. Sunday, according to NWS. As of Saturday afternoon, around a foot of snow has already fallen in Snow Valley and other areas, prompting Caltrans to require chains for Sunrise Hwy on Mount Laguna, and on Palomar Mountain. Level 1 chain control is currently in effect for those areas.

