San Diegan to run across America to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A 60-year-old San Diego man will run cross country to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease after his father passed from the disease and his wife became diagnosed last year.

On April 6, Mark Backes will start his cross country journey at the Santa Monica Pier with the goal to finish his extreme run at the Empire State Building in New York City. It’s a 3,000-mile journey that he believes could take about 75 days to complete.

“How more iconic can it be to cross the continent,” Backes said.

Backes has been an avid runner since the 4th grade. Fifteen years ago, his father, Ronald Backes, was diagnosed with the disease and passed away five years ago.

“It was hard to see him go through that. It was heavy because I couldn’t help after all the help and support he gave me my whole life,” Backes said. “He was always there for me mentally and physically when he could and always with a smile.”

Last year, Backes’ wife, Mardel, was also diagnosed with the same disease.

Here’s where to see spring blooms in San Diego area

“It’s an impossible situation because there’s no way out,” Mardel Backes said. “I can’t say I’ve ever come to accept it. I can’t imagine accepting it.”

“I almost can’t believe it, that it’s happening,” Backes said.

Backes says will run through more than ten different states and many different terrains and in various weather conditions alone. His wife will visit along the way occasionally.

“I want to have the full experience. I want to experience the true giving of people along the way. I want to rely on that. I want to do this completely solo with giving hearts of people,” he said.

Backes will pull a few essentials around his waist including water, a tent and a sleeping bag.

All donations raised will go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, and his journey can be seen on his website in real time.

“I don’t think there’s any greater expression of love than doing this,” Backes’ wife said.

“If I could run around the world to make her better, I would. I’d start today,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.