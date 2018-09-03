San Bernardino shooting: 10 people shot by active shooter at California apartment complex

At least 10 people have been shot in a mass shooting at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California, police have said.

Officers were responding to an active shooter in the northeast of the city.

Three victims were in an “extremely critical” condition, a spokesman for the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Captain Richard Lawhead said multiple weapons were fired.

He said none of the victims had died.

#UPDATE: Police say a total of 10 people were shot on Lynwood Drive in #SanBernardino. 3 people are in “extremely critical” condition but there are no fatalities. Police say a group of people were playing dice in a common area of the complex when the shooting happened. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/J0S82iu0kg — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) September 3, 2018

Detectives do not have a suspect in custody or a motive for the shooting.

No weapons were recovered from the scene, Mr Lawhead said.

Photos from the scene showed a massive police presence at East Lynwood Drive and nearby roads have been closed.

Alysa Marie, who lives near the complex, told CNN she heard 15-20 gunshots.

“My brother-in-law could hear bullets flying past our house, he was outside at the time of the shooting,” she said.

