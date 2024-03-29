San Bernardino County school bus driver arrested for child sex abuse material

A San Bernardino County man who worked as a school bus driver was arrested and charged with possessing thousands of child sexual abuse materials.

The suspect was identified as Donal James Seaver, 49, of Hesperia, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Seaver worked as a school bus driver for a private company and was responsible for a route that transported 10 elementary school students with special needs.

On March 7, authorities executed a search warrant at Seaver’s home. During the investigation, a Samsung tablet was discovered which contained over 10,000 images and 13 videos involving child sex abuse material, the DA’s office said.

“The tablet’s historical device data show that it was frequently “wiped” – or factory reset – which deleted all data on the device, and had been reset most recently on February 27,” officials said.

He was arrested and charged in state court before a federal criminal case was brought against him. He made his first court appearance on Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Riverside.

If convicted on all charges, Seaver could face up to 20 years in prison.

The case remains under investigation by the FBI and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

